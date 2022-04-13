Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24.

