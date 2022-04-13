Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.