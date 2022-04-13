Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 920.7% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

