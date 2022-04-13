SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.54. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

