SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.80. 4,033,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,213. The company has a market cap of $338.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

