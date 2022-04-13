SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. 7,204,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,739. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

