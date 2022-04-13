SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $402,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 840,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,657,000 after purchasing an additional 654,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average is $173.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $136.62 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

