SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 905 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

