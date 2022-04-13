SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,170 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. 3,148,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

