SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,254 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,587,000 after buying an additional 193,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,368,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after buying an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after buying an additional 179,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,903,000 after buying an additional 133,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 715,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

