SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,532 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Comcast by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 13,902,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,378,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

