SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,297. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.99 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.