SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises about 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 173,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 158,826 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

NYSE:CF traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $110.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

