SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.44 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

