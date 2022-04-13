Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Berry Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.