Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $463.00

Secure Income REIT Plc (LON:SIR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 463 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 460.50 ($6.00), with a volume of 355995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.94).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 425.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Secure Income REIT Plc ("SIR") is a specialist UK REIT, investing in real estate assets that provide long term rental income with inflation protection. The Company owns a £1.96 billion portfolio at the 30 June 2020 independent external valuation. With net assets of £1.25 billion and some £220 million of Uncommitted Cash held at 30 June 2020, the Company has been well positioned to provide support to its tenants through the Covid-19 pandemic while maintaining its strong financial discipline and balance sheet strength.

