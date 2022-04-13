Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $210.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Security National Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

