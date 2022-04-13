Sempra (NYSE:SRE) & ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Head to Head Review

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sempra and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra $12.86 billion 4.17 $1.32 billion $4.11 41.27 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

Sempra has higher revenue and earnings than ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sempra and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra 0 4 4 0 2.50 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sempra currently has a consensus target price of $150.57, indicating a potential downside of 11.24%. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.94%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Sempra.

Profitability

This table compares Sempra and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra 10.84% 11.14% 3.94% ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Sempra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sempra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sempra beats ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas to a population of approximately 22 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The company's Sempra Texas Utilities segment engages in the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity serving 3.8 million homes and businesses, and operation of 140,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. Its transmission system includes 18,249 circuit miles of transmission lines, a total of 1,174 transmission and distribution substations, and interconnection to 130 third-party generation facilities totaling 45,403 megawatts. The company was formerly known as Sempra Energy and changed its name to Sempra in July 2021. Sempra was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

