Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.50

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.50 and last traded at $168.87, with a volume of 1616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.79.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,951,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra (NYSE:SRE)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
