Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.50

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.50 and last traded at $168.87, with a volume of 1616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Get Sempra alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,951,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.