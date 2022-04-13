Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,352,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

