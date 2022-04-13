Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,156.43.

Shell stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shell has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $3,808,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $23,451,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $683,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell (SHEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.