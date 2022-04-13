Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.10

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Shimizu ( OTCMKTS:SHMUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

About Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

