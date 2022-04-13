Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. 204,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,417. The company has a market capitalization of $865.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.51. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

