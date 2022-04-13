Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Expands By 428.6%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AFBI opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Affinity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

