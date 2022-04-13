Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 297.7%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 297.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ERC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 3,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,636. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0948 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

