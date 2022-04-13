Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 297.7%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 297.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ERC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 3,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,636. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.07.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0948 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
