Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Decreases By 94.7%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amex Exploration stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.
Amex Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
