Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Increases By 1,800.0%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHY opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. Azimut has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $53.79.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

