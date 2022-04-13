Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Grows By 623.0%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 623.0% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

DSM opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

