Short Interest in Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Expands By 2,300.0%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bravo Multinational stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Bravo Multinational has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

