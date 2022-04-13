Short Interest in Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Expands By 2,300.0%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bravo Multinational stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Bravo Multinational has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
