Short Interest in Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Decreases By 68.5%

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DMAN opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Demand Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About Demand Brands (Get Rating)

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

