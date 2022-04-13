Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Drops By 87.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,065. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

