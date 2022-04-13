Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Declines By 81.4%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FLME traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,124. Flame Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLME. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

