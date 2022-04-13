Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Drops By 98.7%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,841,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GGII traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 3,738,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,004,132. Green Globe International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.17.

Green Globe International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; and flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers, as well as manufactures private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

