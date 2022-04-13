Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Drops By 98.7%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,841,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GGII traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 3,738,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,004,132. Green Globe International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.17.
Green Globe International Company Profile (Get Rating)
