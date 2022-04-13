Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Increases By 375.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.