Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Rises By 200.2%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 200.2% from the March 15th total of 869,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,032,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $61.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

