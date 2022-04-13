Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Increases By 548.7%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 548.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRYAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($138.04) to €122.00 ($132.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €136.00 ($147.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €125.00 ($135.87) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.17. 13,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $153.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

