Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Drops By 75.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KYOCY traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 37,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

