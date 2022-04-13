Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Increases By 200.0%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $$5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

