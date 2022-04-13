Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Increases By 811.0%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 811.0% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 802,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. MDJM has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.60.
MDJM Company Profile (Get Rating)
