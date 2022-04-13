Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Increases By 811.0%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 811.0% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 802,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. MDJM has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.