Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Expands By 950.0%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CXH stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

