Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Expands By 950.0%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CXH stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
