Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Grows By 271.8%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 271.8% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,332 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.61% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNBK opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Patriot National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

About Patriot National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

