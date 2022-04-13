Short Interest in Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU) Drops By 81.1%

Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCCTU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000.

Get Perception Capital Corp II alerts:

PCCTU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. Perception Capital Corp II has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.