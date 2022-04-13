Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Drops By 94.4%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UNLRY opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

