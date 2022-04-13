Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Decreases By 88.0%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
