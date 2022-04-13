Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Decreases By 88.0%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

