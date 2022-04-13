Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Grows By 1,691.1%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, an increase of 1,691.1% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,828,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Trans Global Group stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group, Inc focuses on effecting a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company operates as an investment company that plans to acquire companies in the liquor industry in China. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector.

