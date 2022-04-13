Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Grows By 1,691.1%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, an increase of 1,691.1% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,828,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Trans Global Group stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Trans Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.