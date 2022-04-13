Short Interest in Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Expands By 357.1%

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of UTRX opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Unitronix has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.71.
Unitronix Company Profile (Get Rating)
