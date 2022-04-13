Short Interest in Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Expands By 357.1%

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of UTRX opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Unitronix has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

Get Unitronix alerts:

Unitronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitronix Corp. engages in the development and marketing of mineral potential assessment software tool for the mineral exploration and mining industries. It sells product under the Geo-Sleuth brand. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.