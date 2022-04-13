Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Increases By 492.5%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 492.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

