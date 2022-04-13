Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Declines By 99.3%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WMLLF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.56.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

About Wealth Minerals (Get Rating)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.