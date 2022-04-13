Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Declines By 99.3%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WMLLF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.56.
