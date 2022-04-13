Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Grows By 226.9%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 226.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

Shares of WCBR stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.