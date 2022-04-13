Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Expands By 1,500.0%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONP)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.